Aminé recently announced that he will be hitting the road starting in October.

The 2017 XXL Freshman Class member, who is dropping his debut album Good For You on Jul. 28, will be on the “Tour For You” with Chicago rapper, Towkio. The tour kicks off on Oct. 6 in Seattle, Wa., and concludes in L.A. on Nov. 16.

A few Aminé tracks and videos have rolled out as he gears up fans for his album, such as “Turf,” “REDMERCEDES” and “Caroline,” the latter of which went triple-platinum.

Tickets will be on sale Thursday (Jul. 20) via Aminé’s site. Check out the tour dates below.