“Just do it,” probably chants in the back of Angela Simmons’ head when motherhood or her busy schedule are telling her to take a break. Having Nike Vapor Max on her feet as she’s navigating through designing, executive producing, traveling and caring for her nearly year-old son, makes the voice even louder.

On Wednesday (June 28), the Growing Up Hip-Hop executive producer teamed up with Champs Sports’ “Her Take” and Steph Lecor to get in the ring, fight through her workout and chop it up about life, business, and motivation.

The Her Take campaign, powered by Champs Sports, is a series that touches on fashion, music and lifestyle, but with women in mind. Each episode talks with the likes of Young M.A., Reginae Carter and Draya, but with a spotlight on sneaker products that would interest women. Simmons’ episode has Lecor joining her in the ring at Supreme Team Boxing with a focus on the Nike Vapor Max.

READ: More Than A Follow: Brittne Babe Is A Fitspiration

“It’s going to sound so cliché, but ever since I was younger, my dad would say, ‘do your best and forget the rest.’ It’s so simple yet, you can apply it to anywhere in your life. If you just realize ‘did I do my best in that?’ then cool, I can leave it all alone, leave it in God’s hands and keep it moving.” –Angela Simmons

The former Run’s House affiliate admits to Lecor that the words of her father, Rev Run, was the “best sound advice” she’s ever received. The following Thursday (June 29), we got to talk to the diverse and budding tycoon about how Nike Vapor Max “enhances her day,” working out as a mother, and what’s on her workout playlist.

VIBE: Was this your first time trying out Nike Vapor Max or do you use them often?

Angela Simmons: I bought some recently, so it was not my first time. I like them a lot. Not just the look of them but the feel of them as well. I have them on now as we speak. I think they’re great.

Is Nike your go-to brand when it comes to athletic wear?

I do love Nike, I love their motto, their campaign, and everything they stand for. As a designer I like to mix up my brands; I wear Adidas, I wear Nike. But I also have my own fitness brand, Vipe, and I’m in the middle of doing some new things with that. I’ll be designing some more fitness clothes behind that brand. I wear it pretty often, you probably don’t see it, because I mix it with a lot of the other stuff I wear.

WATCH: Michelle Obama Shares The Beauty Of Group Workouts With ‘Bootcamp Weekend’ Series

“I love working out. Working out is an escape from everything else I have going on. So, it’s an important part of my day for me.” – Angela Simmons

How was it working with Steph Lecor?

She’s awesome. Super nice. Down-to-earth. She’s actually really good at boxing.

How has it been adjusting to a busier lifestyle as you are now a mother and factoring in your regular workout routine?

Yeah, motherhood has me really busy. I think I’m just adjusting. As life throws things towards you, you just have to adjust to whatever it is thrown your way.

It seems like you’re adjusting pretty well, I saw you posted a picture working out with your son, recently.

Thank you. All the time. When no one’s around, I’m like, “Okay, time to workout with me.” He’s asleep during most of my workouts and I don’t usually do anything too strenuous when he’s with me. Just something to get me sweating.

Get it done ✅ being a mom makes it’s challenge !! But anything is possible !!! Make time for your fitness !!! 👶🏽 #30DaysOfSweatChallenge A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

There’s such a flow of good music right now with Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts,” French Montana and Swae Lee’s “Unforgettable” and JAY-Z’s 4:44. What’s on your playlist when you hit the gym?

All of that’s on my playlist. I really like turned up music when I’m working out: Future, Beyoncé, JAY and definitely Khaled’s album. All those different artists inspire me in the gym because I need good music to get it going.

READ: Kevin Hart Debuts New “Hustle Hart” Shoe Collaboration With Nike