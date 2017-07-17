ANoyd Leaves Another Mic Scorched After His “Unbelievable” Freestyle
ANoyd leaves microphones on fire when he steps up to spit.
His latest lyrical onslaught came by way of New York City’s Tony Touch. During a visit to his Toca Tuesdays radio show, the Connecticut rapper ripped Biggie’s “Unbelievable” instrumental to shreds.
That isn’t all that ANoyd has accomplished this year. He’s still in high demand over his recent A Time And A Place mixtape surprised new listeners.