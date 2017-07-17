ANoyd leaves microphones on fire when he steps up to spit.

His latest lyrical onslaught came by way of New York City’s Tony Touch. During a visit to his Toca Tuesdays radio show, the Connecticut rapper ripped Biggie’s “Unbelievable” instrumental to shreds.

READ: ANoyd Knows His Music Will Last Forever “Times Infinity” (Video)

That isn’t all that ANoyd has accomplished this year. He’s still in high demand over his recent A Time And A Place mixtape surprised new listeners.

READ: ANoyd Released Gripping “Black Privilege” Video