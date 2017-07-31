Oh, Anthony Scaramucci, we hardly knew thee.

Reports rolled in Monday (Jul. 31) that the newly-appointed White House communications director will no longer hold the position after a staggering 10 days in Trump’s administration.

According to Axios, “The Mooch” resigned after the White House Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly, asked him to step down.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best,” said a statement from the White House’s press secretary.

This surprising news comes just days after Scaramucci held nothing back in an interview with The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, where he disclosed his feelings towards other members of the White House staff in a profanity-heavy tirade.

Twitter started to bring in the LOLs shortly after reports of Scaramucci’s departure hit the ‘Net. Naturally, some of the social media site’s best and brightest have yet to cease on the abundance of jokes at “The Mooch’s” expense. Check our favorites out below.

If u got bread the day The Mooch was hired, don’t worry, it’s still good. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci: So fucking stoked about my new job at wh— Karma: RECLAIMING MY TIME. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) July 31, 2017

Spicey in. Spicey out. The Mooch in. The Mooch out. Ya do the Hokey Pokey and ya turn yourself about. pic.twitter.com/rq9yWnLbEM — L.J. Drabot (@LJDrabot) July 31, 2017

the mooch just got fired — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) July 31, 2017 Don’t think The Mooch isn’t about clap back. #Mooch pic.twitter.com/ShPnv0AmXK — Travon Free (@Travon) July 31, 2017

In one week @Scaramucci lost his wife and his job. That’s what happens when you put your trust in Trump. THE MOOCH IS OUT — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) July 31, 2017