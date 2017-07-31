AR-Ab & Velous Bring Their “No Smoke” Single To Life

AR-Ab puts on for Philly in a major way in his brand new video for “No Smoke.” The Philadelphia native recently called on Grammy nominated producer Velous to throw down on his latest single, which was produced by Myles William — and co-produced by CuBeatz.

AR teams up with All Eyez On Me director and fellow Philly native Benny Boom and Dev Kamera to direct the official visuals for “No Smoke.” As he rolls through the streets of his city, the rugged MC brings his entire entourage out from all corners of his block to bring the single to life. Meanwhile, Velous rocks the bouncy hook alongside the Philly MC.

“No Smoke” is set to appear on the re-release of his project Road To Glory, which will drop via OBH Records/Sony Red.