A$AP Mob co-founder A$AP Bari is facing accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman after a video leaked on Wednesday night (July 12) that appears to show the co-founder of the Mob-associated VLONE clothing line trying to force a woman to give him oral sex. The NSFW clip that originally posted on the @soledout account has since been taken down but can still be found on Reddit and Twitter.

In it, a woman is seen hiding under the sheets of a bed as someone who appears to be Bari (born Jabari Shelton) says, “you f–ked my assistant, now you’re going to suck my d–k.” The woman says “no, no, stop it, Bari, honestly stop” and flees from the bed as Bari, 25, pulls off the covers and smacks her butt while he says “shut the f–k up b–ch.” The short clip ends with her fleeing the room.

According to Hypebeast, Bari responded to the leak on Wednesday night with the comment “Cmon fake the fake edit videos,” but that tweet appears to have been taken down at press time. A woman who claims to be the one in the video tweeted her response, writing, “I was forced into bed by Bari and his crew and Bari got upset because I refused to engage in any sexual acts.” It is unclear where or when the alleged incident took place. A spokesperson for Bari could not be reached for comment at press time.

I was forced into bed by Bari and his crew and Bari got upset because I refused to engage in any sexual acts. — acuraVanessa (@chasinfoodstmps) July 13, 2017 The woman later claimed that Bari was “apprehended today by UK police forces and is still being held.” Billboard has reached out to British authorities for further information at press time. I am the girl in the video and Bari was apprehended today by UK police forces and is still being held @souljaian @infamousSTYLEZ_ — acuraVanessa (@chasinfoodstmps) July 13, 2017

Among others weighing in on the alleged incident is Ian Connor, a stylist once associated with the A$AP crew and VLONE, who had a falling out with the team in June after a confrontation at a 2016 VLONE event in Paris in which he was involved in a brawl with Theophilus London and Bari.

I’m About To Upload A Video, I Was Waiting For This Day For So Long. The Universe Gives and Takes but I Knew This Day Would Come. — Ian Connor (@souljaian) July 13, 2017

Remember Her? Now Do The Math. Location – AWGE/VLONE House pic.twitter.com/1Ox197ZaCU — Ian Connor (@souljaian) July 13, 2017

This article was originally published on Billboard.