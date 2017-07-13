After video of A$AP Bari allegedly assaulting a woman went viral, the artist issued a formal statement on social media, explaining the situation.

“A misleading video clip featuring adult content and activity has been released to the public without my knowledge or consent,” Bari said. “Comments about myself or anyone being detained or arrested are false. We have resolved this issue amicably among all parties as adults. We were friends before this and will remain friends afterwards.”

Bari concluded his statement by expressing his disappointment with his behavior and assuring fans that he isn’t that person they assume him to be. “Being raised by strong women who taught me to respect everyone, I’m disappointed in the situation as well as myself and will reflect on the situation appropriately,” he added.

The explicit video shows a woman lying naked in bed. Audio sounds like an exchange between the woman and A$AP, in which he seems to be asks for sexual favors, while she seems to be adamantly against it. She is also heard saying “no.”

As previously reported, a woman identified on Twitter as @acuraVanessa claimed on social media that the artist had “forced” her into bed, and when she did not agree to engage in sexual activity, he “got upset” with her. Despite her very serious allegations, her tweets have now been erased from her account.