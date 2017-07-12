A$AP Ferg is never hesitant when it comes to paying homage to his Southern influences. From Master P to Project Pat, the New Yorker loves to give it up for the pioneers who came before him in hip-hop.

In conjunction with his new Traplord collection, the Mob member debuts a “Slob On My Knob” inspired video for “Plain Jane.” Ferg also performed this song last night at Hennessy’s 2017 bottle launch party in New York City.

Directed by Kevin Jones.