A$AP Rocky called on his fashion forward buddies Playboi Carti and Quavo for A$AP Mob’s new music video, “Raf.” The squad of new rap royalty models an abundance of new high end designer garments for the cameras in the flick.

“I’m racked up like rappers/I’m Raf’d up on camera/Get knocked out on camera/Squeeze pump like asthma/It’s rare Raf when I wear Raf/Bare Raf when I wear Raf/Might invest into some Raf shares/Lil niggas still share Raf,” raps Rocky on the song’s opening verse.

Though, the video doesn’t feature Frank Ocean or Ll Uzi Vert, the fellas make do with a nostalgic concept in the new release. “Raf” is available now on all streaming platforms.