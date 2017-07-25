You might want to pack your comfy clothes, because A$AP Mob is planning to hit a city near you. The mob recently announced the dates and cities for its Too Cozy Tour, featuring A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant, Playboi Carti, Key!, and the Cozy Boys.

READ: Watch A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti And Quavo Change Clothes In The “RAF” Video

According to a flyer the boys shared on social media, the Too Cozy Tour will kick off on Sept. 25, in Massachusetts. The clique will then make its way through major cities including, New York, Detroit, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The 20-date tour will reportedly conclude on Nov. 3, in Broomfield, Colorado.

All of A$AP mob seems to be featured on the flyer’s roster, except for A$AP Bari that is. Bari recently found himself at the center of controversy after explicit video footage of him allegedly harassing a woman surfaced online. Following the backlash, Bari came forward and chalked the incident up to a misunderstanding, but a number of fans still aren’t buying. It’s unclear whether he will be present on tour, but it’s likely he’ll make at least one appearance.

READ: A$AP Twelvyy And A$AP Rocky Create Beautiful “Diamonds” On New Song

On the musical tip, A$AP Twelvvy is expected to drop his upcoming album, 12, on Aug. 4. And collectively, the mob recently dropped the music video for it’s single “RAF,” featuring A$AP Rocky and Quavo.

Tickets for the Too Cozy Tour will reportedly go on sale this Friday (July 28) at 10 a.m. EST. In the meantime, check out the full tour schedule below.

Too Cozy Tour Dates

Sept. 23 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell Sept. 25 – New York, NY – City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ the Mann

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sept. 29 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

Oct. 16 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Oct. 19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 21 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 27 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Oct. 30 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Nov. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Nov. 3 – Broomfield, CO – 1stBank Center