A$AP Mob Is Hitting The Road Soon On The Too Cozy Tour
You might want to pack your comfy clothes, because A$AP Mob is planning to hit a city near you. The mob recently announced the dates and cities for its Too Cozy Tour, featuring A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant, Playboi Carti, Key!, and the Cozy Boys.
READ: Watch A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti And Quavo Change Clothes In The “RAF” Video
According to a flyer the boys shared on social media, the Too Cozy Tour will kick off on Sept. 25, in Massachusetts. The clique will then make its way through major cities including, New York, Detroit, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The 20-date tour will reportedly conclude on Nov. 3, in Broomfield, Colorado.
All of A$AP mob seems to be featured on the flyer’s roster, except for A$AP Bari that is. Bari recently found himself at the center of controversy after explicit video footage of him allegedly harassing a woman surfaced online. Following the backlash, Bari came forward and chalked the incident up to a misunderstanding, but a number of fans still aren’t buying. It’s unclear whether he will be present on tour, but it’s likely he’ll make at least one appearance.
READ: A$AP Twelvyy And A$AP Rocky Create Beautiful “Diamonds” On New Song
On the musical tip, A$AP Twelvvy is expected to drop his upcoming album, 12, on Aug. 4. And collectively, the mob recently dropped the music video for it’s single “RAF,” featuring A$AP Rocky and Quavo.
Tickets for the Too Cozy Tour will reportedly go on sale this Friday (July 28) at 10 a.m. EST. In the meantime, check out the full tour schedule below.
Too Cozy Tour Dates
Sept. 23 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell Sept. 25 – New York, NY – City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ the Mann
Sept. 27 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Sept. 29 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
Oct. 16 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Oct. 19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 21 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 27 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Oct. 30 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Nov. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Nov. 3 – Broomfield, CO – 1stBank Center