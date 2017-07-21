A$AP Twelvyy adds another gem to his music library with the release of his latest song.

With the announcement of his debut effort, 12 — which arrives Aug. 4 — the Bronx native let loose with a brand new street banger dubbed, “Diamonds.” Featuring A$AP Rocky, the Mob brothers muse over the dark and moody instrumental, which was laid by producers FNZ and Jim Jonsin.

“Comic book and guns/Comic books and guns/Watching Power, living Belly/Ghost like Tommy Buns/I’ma conquer what I vision/Bet my time gon’ come,” raps 12vyy.

Coming behind 12vyy, Lord Pretty Flacko spits an equally superb verse when he raps: “Fancy teeth and jeans/Fancy teeth and jeans/I seen some shit you wouldn’t believe that made me leave the scene.”

“Diamonds” comes after singles “Yea Yea Yea” and “Strapped.” 12 is available for pre-order on iTunes now, where you can also support 12vyy’s recent releases.