A$AP Twelvyy continues to add new music to his resume. Over the weekend, the A$AP Mob member released another single from his upcoming project, 12, titled “Periodic Table.”

Producer Dwayne “Ill Wayno” Shippy provides the song’s backdrop, and 12vyy doesn’t hesitate to throw around his bravado as well as his focused ambition.

“I’m from the city where the skinny niggas ride/Big semi on they side/Real life, making fifty out of five/Puffing sticky, sipping Henny while I drive/Real niggas die but I feel so alive/My eye up on the prize/You always gotta strive/Take your piece of devil pie,” raps 12vyy.

“Periodic Table” comes after the A$AP Rocky-assisted “Diamonds,” the autobiographical track dubbed, “Strapped,” and “Yea Yea Yea (Maps).” His debut project is set for an Aug. 4 release.