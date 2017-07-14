These days, all-black hoodie rap is necessary in a hip-hop world filled with candy ass raps and struggle bars. Coming off his gritty street record, “Strapped,” A$AP Mob member Twelvyy returns with another banger dubbed, “Yea Yea Yea.”

Over a dark and muggy backdrop laid by Harry Fraud, The Bronx native spits about the importance of having a long lasting legacy. “Shorty information ain’t no conversation/Ain’t no information why you contemplatin’/Patient through the drama, now its domination/Acid with Nirvana what a combination,” raps 12vyy.

The A$AP Mob member has yet to release his much anticipated debut album, but hopefully with the release of “Strapped” and “Yea Yea Yea,” we’ll get the LP this summer.

