The man who filmed Maia Campbell’s relapse isn’t apologetic about his actions. On Saturday (July 8), a video surfaced on social media of the 40-year-old former actress being taunted by a man in an Atlanta gas station.

A disheveled Campbell is heard sharing details of an alleged rape and other troubling details all pointing to a possible drug relapse. The video has garnered attention with many trying to find and assist Campbell.

Not long after the video went “viral,” the man in the video known as rapper T-Hood shared how he could care less about Campbell’s well-being. He also attempted to push the unwanted narrative of race and denounced her battle with bipolar disorder.

“Y’all n****s would not be mad if I posted a white girl,” he said in an Instagram video by way of Straight From The A. “If I would have ran into muthaf***king Hillary Duff/ Lizzy McGuire and she was asking for crack and [was] sucking d**k at the gas station for money for crack, I would have posted her, too.”

“Just because she was a black actress from back in the day, who we already all know from Redan. She been on the block for years. We been knew this b***h. She been doing dumb sh*t. Went in the industry got geek up f**ked all in the streets, n***as sent her back to Atlanta and she got geeked up some more. This ain’t no mental disorder this b***h is just high as f**k.”

Campbell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder shortly after her time on the 90’s sitcom In The House. The former child star later gave birth to her daughter in 2000, but lost custody after she refused to take medication. Since then, Campbell has been arrested over the years for drug possession, prostitution, and disorderly conduct.

In 2012, Campbell appeared on Iyanla Vanzant’s Fix my Life while living in a rehab facility determined to get her life back on track. Campbell was sober for two years.

Former co-star LL Cool J has spoken out on Campbell’s relapse and slammed the rapper for filming the troubled star instead of helping.

Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 10, 2017

According to Mental Health America, bipolar disorder affects an estimated 2.3 million Americans. African-Americans are less likely to receive diagnosis, even though the rates are the same across all races. This leads to less treatment and a higher exposure to self-medicating through drugs and alcohol. Find out more about bipolar disorder here.

