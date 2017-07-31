August Alsina has been open about his struggles within his family, but appears that the singer is on the way to mending strained relationships. And the first person on the list happens to be his mother.

READ: August Alsina Switches Gears From Sadness With The Slow-Burning “Don’t Matter”

The 24-year-old crooner reunited with his mother, Sheila Blair, during his Don’t Matter Tour stop in Houston Saturday (July 29).

A fan caught the emotional reunion on video, where Alsina can be seen on his knees hugging his mother.

On Monday (July 31), Alsina Instagrammed a photo of the heartfelt moment with the caption, “God is Working!!! Forever bowing before you, 🙏🏾 my life giver.”

God is Working! God is Working! God is Working!!! Forever bowing before you, 🙏🏾 my life giver. ❤️✨ A post shared by Yungin’ (@augustalsina) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

In 2015, Blair accused her son of telling “lies,” after listening to a Breakfast Club Interview where he explained why he didn’t trust his family.

“So I listened to the interview. I was so sadden [sic] by the lies or the road August chose to promote the album,” she wrote in a since deleted post. “It’s always three sides to the story.”

Regardless of their past disagreements, it’s good to see mother and son putting their differences aside.

Peep the reunion below.

❤️my reflection❤️ A post shared by Yungin’ (@augustalsina) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Dear Mama, ❤️ A post shared by Yungin’ (@augustalsina) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

READ: August Alsina Opens Up About Battle With Liver Disease: “I’m Sick All The Time”