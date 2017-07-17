Doctor Calls Black Patient “Aunt Jemima” During Appointment

Lexi Carter, a black woman from Tennessee, says that her dermatologist Dr. James Turner called her “Aunt Jemima” several times without apology during a scheduled appointment on Jul. 11.

“I was just sitting there waiting to be seen and he walked in,” Carter said to Tennessee’s WMC-Action News 5. “He had a young girl, physician’s assistant trainee, a student with him, and he looked at me and he goes ‘Hi Aunt Jemima.’”

Carter says Turner repeated the comment more than once, and she says that she hasn’t slept since the incident.

“I haven’t really been able to deal with this,” Carter said. “It’s just the most horrible feeling really and I try to understand it and I don’t understand it.”

Turner admitted to calling Carter the name, and he issued a statement saying that the comment “was a misspoken blunder” and “was not intended to show disrespect for Ms. Carter.” Carter is planning on writing a formal complaint with the state medical board, as she believes the apology is too little, too late.