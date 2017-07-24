For the first installment of the NBA Awards, host Drake took the opportunity to throw jabs at pro-basketball players including Draymond Green and even Inside the NBA co-host Kenny Smith. To accompany the live jokes, Drizzy also recorded a few skits that caused a stir on social media, particularly one that includes his In-N-Out companions, the Currys.

READ: Steph Curry Donates Big To Lin-Manuel’s Immigration Coalition, Challenges The Rock

Within the segment, the Toronto native played the role of Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry, who gets a call from “Draymond Green” (Lil Rel) to come join their festivities. An actress who took on Ayesha Curry’s “persona” then placed a quick halt to her husband’s plans, alluding to the notion that she’s controlling. The skit took its cues from the critically-acclaimed film, Get Out.

Now, on this week’s episode of the UNINTERRUPTED Podcast Network’s “Ball Girl Magic” with CSN Bay Area reporter Ros Gold-Onwude and Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, Curry shared her thoughts on Drake’s sketch and the concept of being “whipped.”

“It’s something that truly baffles me. The skit was fine, it was all in good fun. It’s hilarious,” she said at the 21:01 mark. “From their perspective, they’re like, ‘Well we know you, so it’s funny.’ But I’m like, there’s some people out there who think this is true. Just like some people out there thought I paid $50,000 for some box braids.”

READ: First Lady Michelle Obama Teams Up With Ayesha & Stephen Curry For An Epic Dubsmash

The successful businesswoman also shared an easy dish that anyone can whip up in no time. Within her book “The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith and the Joy of Eating Well,” Curry said the apricot salmon glazed recipe will become your go-to meal. “It’s a one dish meal and the glaze top is only three ingredients,” she said. “It’s garlic, soy sauce and apricot jam and you mix it up and nobody knows, well… now they do. You pour it on top of the fish then you pop it in the oven for 15 minutes and it’s perfect.”

Watch her full interview below.