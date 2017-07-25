Belly is answering back to the criticisms he received about his explicit lyrics during the 2017 Canada Day concert. Though his fans loved every second of his set, some patrons complained to the show organizers, thus prompting Belly to speak out. The prolific rapper/songwriter also dropped a song with no shortage of controversial content dubbed, “P.O.P.”

“I’d rather focus on the positive,” he tells Complex. “Tens of thousands of people came through to that performance. The video shows everyone came and had great time, I’d rather focus on that. It was one of the proudest days of my life. Being a young immigrant who came from nothing, to come to the city and perform on Canada Day. One of the proudest days of my life. No one can take that from me.”

He continues: “At the end of the day as human beings I think there is a double standard; how we speak in everyday life and then what we allow to be on radio or TV. I’m trying to show that those lines shouldn’t exist. Especially when we are talking about art. Art is completely free and we should keep it that way. I don’t filter myself. If I’m doing TV, OK, that’s one song that I have to filter but when it comes to my shows that’s too much to control and I won’t do it. Freedom of speech is most important, especially when it comes to art. That should be a priority for every artist.

“I think women in general have always been the focal point of art since the beginning,” he says. “Arguably the most famous work of art is the Mona Lisa. One of the inspirations I have always had for my music is women. Being in love, the heartbreak that comes with it. For me ‘P.O.P.’ is a song about the human experience and what we go through as humans on a day to day.”

“P.O.P.” is available on iTunes now.