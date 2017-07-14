Beyonce has done it again. In the wee hours of the morning on July 14, Queen Bey dropped an exquisite photo of her and her now, one-month-old twins on Instagram. She also revealed their names: Sir and Rumi Carter.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the caption read. The new shoot seems to mimic her pregnancy photos, which originally broke the Internet back in Apr. 2017. In the photo, she’s wearing a floral satin robe with aqua underwear and a headdress to match, while she delicately holds her newborns.

The photo comes shortly after the Lemonade artist was spotted roaming around Malibu, California with husband JAY-Z, who most recently dropped his platinum album, 4:44.

As previously reported, Sir and Rumi were born prematurely and extended their stay in the hospital before being released. Besides the photo, Beyonce has not shared any more details about parenting the family’s new addition. As per usual, the BeyHive will just have to stay tuned, because this most likely won’t be the last photo from Beyonce’s motherly shoot.