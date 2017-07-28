Beyonce Is Reportedly Releasing A New Documentary Chronicling Her Life Over The Last Two Years
Does Beyonce have a new project on the way? Queen Bey will reportedly chronicle her pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi, along with the making of her Lemonade album, in a new documentary.
The news was released Friday (Jul 28), by way of a BeyHive Twitter account. According to the tweet, HBO and Netflix are in a “bidding war” over the doc.
Additionally, Bey’s doc will touch on politics, backlash from “Formation,” rumored infidelity in her marriage, and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The documentary will be a grittier look at the last 2 years of Beyonce’s life including an emotional stop tour stop in Glaskow, Scottland after the deaths of Philando Castille and Alton Sterling,” reads the tweet.
There’s also new information about a Formation Tour DVD release.
Peep the full announcement below.
Our EXCLUSIVE on Beyoncé’s upcoming Documentary, the bidding war between HBO and Netflix & The Formation World Tour! 🐝🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZS1lja3ZRP
— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 28, 2017
