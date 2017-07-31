It looks like Jon Favreau, the director of the live-action remake of The Lion King, may get his wish of Beyoncé voicing the future Queen of Pride Rock, Nala.

According to the Beyhive Team, a social media page and site that receives “exclusive” news regarding the entertainer, Beyoncé is reportedly in final negotiations to voice the lioness, and is also signing on to manage the film’s soundtrack.

Our EXCLUSIVE on the $25 million final negotiations for Disney’s Lion King & an African-inspired soundtrack produced entirely by Beyoncé! pic.twitter.com/8u9bdluTh0 — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 31, 2017

“Disney has reportedly agreed to pay a whopping $25 million to secure Beyoncé’s involvement with the project,” the post says. In addition to being the soundtrack’s producer, Bey will also curate and produce “African-inspired” and “tribal” recordings, in addition to producing updated versions of the movie’s beloved songs.

“The soundtrack will be released worldwide through Parkwood Entertainment & Columbia Records (SONY),” says the Beyhive Team.

As for the validity of this report, fans need to take the site’s “breaking news” with a grain of salt. While TBHT has accurately reported some exclusive scoops about the superstar numerous times in the past, we will ultimately learn if Bey is voicing Nala when she announces it herself.