While Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York did not mean any ill-intent of sullying Beyonce’s good name by creating a wax statue of her, they did a good job at ticking off her fan army, the Beyhive.

Someone tweeted on Wednesday (Jul. 19) that Queen Bey’s latest wax figure was “fierce,” however, it’s hard to deny that the figure looks nothing like her. Her voluminous tresses are noticeably flatter, her skin is very light, and many Twitter users are bringing up that the figure bears a striking facial resemblance to Lindsay Lohan.

@Beyonce is back and “Running the 🌎” here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

This wouldn’t be the first time Madame Tussauds failed to make a convincing Beyonce statue, prompting a fan to tweet “They never get Beyoncé’s wax figures right. I guess she just can’t be duplicated.”

Several others voiced their displeasure with this not so ***flawless figurine with some hilarious tweets. Check out the best ones below.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Bitch Beyoncé??? This looks more like a Bethany or a Becca or maybe a Britney…. https://t.co/btyw30zUp6 — RICK (@lifeofrickey) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN’s MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017