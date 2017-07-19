Not So ***Flawless: Fans Berate Latest Wax Creation Of Beyonce

2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show
CREDIT: Getty Images

While Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York did not mean any ill-intent of sullying Beyonce’s good name by creating a wax statue of her, they did a good job at ticking off her fan army, the Beyhive.

Someone tweeted on Wednesday (Jul. 19) that Queen Bey’s latest wax figure was “fierce,” however, it’s hard to deny that the figure looks nothing like her. Her voluminous tresses are noticeably flatter, her skin is very light, and many Twitter users are bringing up that the figure bears a striking facial resemblance to Lindsay Lohan.

This wouldn’t be the first time Madame Tussauds failed to make a convincing Beyonce statue, prompting a fan to tweet “They never get Beyoncé’s wax figures right. I guess she just can’t be duplicated.”

Several others voiced their displeasure with this not so ***flawless figurine with some hilarious tweets. Check out the best ones below.

