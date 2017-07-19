Biggie Smalls’ name continues to find a permanent home on every corner of Brooklyn, New York. According to the New York Daily News, a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant will be renamed after the legendary rapper.

“This honor is very personal to me,” City Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. said. “Twenty years later, this comes full circle, this renaming of the basketball courts in his honor.” Cornegy said this moment also honors the “One More Chance” artist’s mother, Voletta Wallace.

“We lived in the same building at 226 St. James Place in Brooklyn. We lived in 1R and Biggie and his mother lived in 3R,” he said. “So when he passed his mother made me her director. I promised to keep his name honored.”

While some supporters seek to preserve Biggie’s image, others attempted to erase his presence within his home borough. Earlier this year, a landlord planned to disfigure a mural of Biggie that lived on the side of his apartment building.

“Why should I keep it?” Solomon Berkowitz said to DNA Info. “I don’t even see the point of the discussion. I could demolish the building if I wanted to, I don’t need no permission from anyone except the DOB [New York City Department of Buildings].”

Located within Crispus Attucks Playground, the courts can be found on Fulton Street and Classon Avenue. According to HipHopDX, the event will occur at the top of August.