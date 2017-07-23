Cash Money Records’ public history of owing its artists money is the center of attention once again. Following Tyga’s appearance on The Breakfast Club (July 20), the 27-year-old claimed that he’s owed $12 million from Birdman’s imprint.

“Right now I’m in a position where I just want Wayne to get what he’s owed,” the “Rack City” rapper said. “I don’t even want to throw nothing more on that situation. I want to see Wayne prosper with that and then I can go see.” When asked by Charlamagne Tha God if he had to “strong arm” his way out of CM’s contract, Tyga revealed the whopping sum that he’s yet to receive.

“I had to pay to get out. I paid to get out,” he said, adding that he paid close to $1 million dollars for his liberation. “Now mind you, I’m owed probably at least twelve, fifteen million they owe me.” Per TMZ, sources within Birdman’s camp said Tyga’s statements are false and he left the label without dropping another required album. His severance from Cash Money was also possible because “his sales were sluggish” the site states.

Tyga even solidified his disdain for the sum that’s reportedly due to him on his song aptly titled “Cash Money.” Within the track, he raps: “Cause I’m paid, cash money/ Cash money never paid me but you boy still did his thing and made cash money.”

One of CM’s breadwinners, Lil Wayne, continues to have a public tug-of-war with Birdman’s music company. Weezy initially sued Cash Money Records for $51 million and has remained transparent with his fans on the troubled release of Tha Carter V.

Watch Tyga discuss his standpoint at the 17:30 mark.