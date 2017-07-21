Tyga’s openness on The Breakfast Club didn’t sit too well with his former fiancee’s mother. According to BET, Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, issued a scathing response to the “Rack City” rapper’s interview on Thursday (July 20), where he shared his opinion on Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship.

“I knew a ni**a like him wasn’t going to be able to handle a girl like that,” he said. “[Rob is] coming from a whole different world. He don’t know how she moves and how she thinks. When you’re in love and when you don’t care what nobody else thinks… love blinds you.”

Tokyo Toni caught wind of Tyga’s comments and wrote a lengthy caption on Instagram to display her thoughts.

“KEEP HER NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH BEFORE I F**K YOU UP SON,” she began. Tokyo Toni then continued to call out Tyga’s character, stating, “You need not say sh*t period bi**h boy” Down low” I see where they went to now!! See this is a fact! This is what needs to be the main topic of your deep heisted discussion on any radio show “Let’s see your return receipts! Your discussion needs to be about how to stop fu**ing kids.”

#Tyga had to have known this was coming when he made that comment about #BlacChyna on #TheBreakfastClub

You can watch Tyga’s interview below.