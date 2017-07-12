The trailer for Black Panther left us on the edge of our seats, but the latest teasers from Ryan Coogler and the crew takes us all to a whole other level.

On Wednesday (July 12), the cast of the highly-anticipated film graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s double issue. Just in time for Comic-Con, Chadwick Boseman, Micheal B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o are all featured as their central characters, with Jordan’s (playing T’Challa’s foe, Erik Killmonger) hair in twists. The outlet also released images of the entire cast from Wakanda.

“In this movie, a lot like politics, it’s a little tricky to define who’s [a good guy],” Coogler said. “The film very much plays with those concepts, looking at conflicts and different motivations, and who’s with who.”

The Wakandan tribe also gathered for an epic group portrait.

See more images and details behind Entertainment Weekly’s spread here. Black Panther debuts in theaters February 16, 2018.

