They say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In the case of Blue Ivy Carter, this couldn’t be more evident. We first got a taste of the Carter couple’s trickle-down effect when we heard Blue freestyle on one of the bonus track’s from JAY-Z’s 4:44 (and learned that she’s never seen a ceiling in her whole life).

Now, we get to see momma Beyonce’s performance genes hard at work. During what looks like some poolside lounging family time, Blue showed off her mastery of pop culture dance moves while dancing to “Just Do It” by The Execs. Hit dem folk, the Whip, the Milly Rock were done with such sturdy ease that we can only imagine what will happen when she upgrades to her own personal choreography.

The Carters’ eldest child is a star in the making, just wait on it. In the meanwhile, if you want to catch the moves like Blue, enjoy the below guide.