Bone Thugs have mastered the art of pulling at heartstrings on beats. Bizzy and Krayzie Bone’s joint album New Waves is full of extraordinary tracks packed with raw bars and emotion. Even their collaboration with Uncle Murda, “Change The Story,” expands on a wish that we all have had at one point in our lives.

“This is one of those songs that’s close to my heart,” Bizzy says about the record. “How many of us wonder, what it would be like if the story changed and we could have a loved one back, if only the circumstances had been different? It meant a lot for us to recognize some of the great fallen soldiers of hip hop history who left us too soon. I could feel their energy as we filmed in front of those murals.”

READ: Premiere: Bone Thugs & Jesse Rankins Take It Back To The Skating Rink In “Fantasy” (Video)

In their latest video, Krayzie and Bizzy tell a story about a man who’s trying to leave his troubled past behind him, but can’t because he feels the allure of the streets pulling him back in. In between each scene of the tragic story, we see Bizzy and Krayzie posted up in front of murals dedicated to late rap legends like Sean Price, Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest, Jam Master Jay, and Biggie Smalls. “Change The Story” concludes with a special shout out to hip-hop’s recent fallen soldier Prodigy.