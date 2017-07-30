Lil Boosie’s brother Taquari Hatch was booked last week on identity theft and fraud charges after he allegedly stole $361,000 from Boosie.

According to TMZ, Hatch pretended to be Boosie while on the phone with Capital One and made more than a dozen wire transfers to several different people who would then give him cash. Authorities say Hatch, during one transaction wired as much as $80,000.

Hatch would’ve gotten away with his crime but the jig was up when he mentioned his wife, a wife Boosie does not have. The jig was finally up and Hatch’s comments set off alarms with Capital One’s fraud department. Hatch was arrested last week.

Nobody wins when the family feuds.