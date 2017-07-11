Bun B Says “Gametime” Is “Just A Teaser” For His New Project

The Trillest OG in the game knows how to make a strong comeback. Last week, Bun B hit the ground running with his brand new single “Gametime,” which is his first single since he dropped his 2013 album Trill OG: The Epilogue. Shortly afterwards, Bun hit the stage at Brooklyn’s Grits and Biscuits at Coney Island with a slew of legendary MC’s from Juvenile to Trick Daddy.

“It felt good,” Bun B told Billboard. “In the new state of making music and recording, “Gametime” was literally the first song I wrote. It’s actually like a year and a half old. I’ve been ready to get back in [music] for that long. I’m molding my craft again. Making songs for radio and clubs is one thing — we can phone that in — but I’m a lyricist. I’m expected to speak about the current state of affairs. So this is the lyrical part. We will be getting to the current state of affairs shortly.”

The single comes in anticipation for Bun’s forthcoming album, however “Gametime” is “just a teaser.” Bun says the real single is coming within the next 2-3 weeks. Fans can expect a new project on Aug. 29, which is the day before Bun B Day in Houston.