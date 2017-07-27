Cardi B is the author of arguably this summer’s dopest rap anthem, “Bodak Yellow.” The single, released earlier in June, is produced by J-White Did It and draws inspiration from Kodak Black, who was released from jail around the same time the song premiered.

Continuing in its momentum, “Bodak Yellow” on iTunes has outdone the hottest song in the country, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”. While “Bodak Yellow” – No. 4 on iTunes – put the VIBE Viva digital cover star on the Billboard Top 100 for the first time ever, “Despacito” still sits at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs charts for its 25th week.

Either way, congratulations are in order. One step for women rappers, one leap for bloody moves.