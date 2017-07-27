One year ago, DRAM dropped “Cute,” the second single from his certified-Platinum, debut album, Big Baby D.R.A.M. And in honor of the track’s first anniversary, the artist decided to re-up with a remix featuring rising talent, Cardi B. Together, the two illustrate the playfulness of a new relationship, and the song is even cuter than the original.

READ: D.R.A.M. Teams Up With Juicy J And A$AP Rocky For “Gilligan”

On the track, DRAM recalls the moments he first saw his lady of interest and all of the feelings that rushed through his body. “I just had to park my car ’cause I was finna crash the whip / Scrolling through my feed I saw you just had post a pic / I choose you like a Pokémon / I choose you, you’re selection one,” he sings with a raspy tone on the slow tempo beat.

Cardi adds a touch of aggression when she jumps in on the second verse. In comparison to DRAM, the femcee shows the balance between playing and fighting with your partner. “Oh you think I’m cute, but I think you ugly / Trust me, it’s cool, I use you for money / Flowers for me, don’t do nothing for me / Fly to Dubai in a yacht, you could blow me,” she raps.

READ: Bloody Moves: Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Tops “Despacito” On iTunes

Cardi is undoubtedly having a lit year. In addition to expanding her features and honing in on her own skills, the Bronx native has found record-breaking success, thanks to her single “Bodak Yellow.” The track is rapidly becoming the anthem of the summer and has surpassed Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s track “Despacito” to hit No. 1 on iTunes. Things just keep getting better and better for this regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx.

Listen to DRAM and Cardi B’s single, “Cute (Remix)” below.