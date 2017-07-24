Cassie popped up on OVO Sound Radio over the weekend with a new G-Eazy collaboration. On the song, the songstress makes it loud and clear that all subpar lovers should just keep on pushing when they think about approaching her.

“Love A Loser” finds Cassie echoing her realizations about a past relationship over a slow burning instrumental. The Bay Area rapper also drops a quick verse about his lackluster flings.

“I’d rather lose a lover than to love a loser/Everything you did, I wouldn’t do it to you/Got my vision clear so now I’m/seeing through ya/Writing you a letter, I’mma send it to ya,” sings Cassie on the track.

