Cassie And G-Eazy Never Want To “Love A Loser”
Cassie popped up on OVO Sound Radio over the weekend with a new G-Eazy collaboration. On the song, the songstress makes it loud and clear that all subpar lovers should just keep on pushing when they think about approaching her.
READ: Majid Jordan Debuts “Free (Us)” On OVO Sound Radio
“Love A Loser” finds Cassie echoing her realizations about a past relationship over a slow burning instrumental. The Bay Area rapper also drops a quick verse about his lackluster flings.
“I’d rather lose a lover than to love a loser/Everything you did, I wouldn’t do it to you/Got my vision clear so now I’m/seeing through ya/Writing you a letter, I’mma send it to ya,” sings Cassie on the track.
READ: G-realizations Lets Loose With 3 New Tracks For His Birthday