President Trump’s recent administrative decision from the White House has left the LGBTQ community in dismay as the troublesome leader announced a ban of transgender people from the US military.

Citing trans people as a “burden,” the 71-year-old claimed medical costs would stand in the way of military practices. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Almost instantly, politicians and activists slammed Trump for the policy, citing studies which prove the opposite of the president’s concerns. A RAND study from 2016 revealed an “exceedingly small portion of active-component health care expenditures” actually go towards trans service people. The Military Health System costs would reportedly increase by $2.3 million to $8.4 million a year with 0.005 to 0.017 percent representing the Department of Defense health care expenditures.

Political and cultural figures like Soledad O’Brien, DNC chair Tom Perez and Janet Mock took to Twitter to call out Trump on the ban.

Folks are cheering today and not realizing that their raggedy cis children are gonna end up getting drafted behind this lunatic. — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) July 26, 2017

I am deeply ashamed of our president. This is beyond the pale. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 26, 2017

Trolling at its finest from a man who's never served & shown up the way trans servicefolk have & are https://t.co/r8f6vW2N4J — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

Thousands of trans service-members on the front lines deserve better from their commander-in-chief, @realDonaldTrump. Contact the ACLU. pic.twitter.com/tr9YroUrKo — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017

So what happens to transgender servicemen and women–already serving? If they now are prohibited from serving 'in any capacity'? — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 26, 2017

To the members of the transgender community: You are not a "burden." Do not let this president shake you. We support you, we stand with you. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) July 26, 2017

transgender people show more courage when they leave their fucking houses in the morning than donald trump has shown his entire life — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 26, 2017

That's a different type of disrespectful to tell a segment of people they can no longer protect America on American Heroes Week. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) July 26, 2017

Trump is pretty sure the T in LGBT stands for Trump — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 26, 2017

This administration's directive against the transgender community is intolerable, unjust, and a betrayal of our values. #LGBT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 26, 2017

When I was in combat, I never saw a single distraction from an LGBT issue, only thing we cared about was whether soldier could do the job. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 26, 2017

Grateful to Americans, including LGBT, willing to sacrifice & risk their life in military service- more than draft dodger Trump ever did🏳️‍🌈 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 26, 2017

"This is a distraction from health care"

<— TRANS PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE. Trump is now systemically "othering" folks. This is important too. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) July 26, 2017

"Semper F-UCK YOU!" – Donald Trump to heroes serving in the Marines because they're trans. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 26, 2017

Trump’s administration were reportedly blindsided by decision. CNN reports Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month a delay in plans to allow transgender people into the military. The decision comes a year after former President Barack Obama’s approved the notion, but was still under final review from the Pentagon.

It is unclear on the fate of the thousands of trans service people already serving in the military.

