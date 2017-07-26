Supporters Of The LGBTQ Community React To Trump’s Transgender Military Ban
President Trump’s recent administrative decision from the White House has left the LGBTQ community in dismay as the troublesome leader announced a ban of transgender people from the US military.
Citing trans people as a “burden,” the 71-year-old claimed medical costs would stand in the way of military practices. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”
Almost instantly, politicians and activists slammed Trump for the policy, citing studies which prove the opposite of the president’s concerns. A RAND study from 2016 revealed an “exceedingly small portion of active-component health care expenditures” actually go towards trans service people. The Military Health System costs would reportedly increase by $2.3 million to $8.4 million a year with 0.005 to 0.017 percent representing the Department of Defense health care expenditures.
Political and cultural figures like Soledad O’Brien, DNC chair Tom Perez and Janet Mock took to Twitter to call out Trump on the ban.
Trump’s administration were reportedly blindsided by decision. CNN reports Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month a delay in plans to allow transgender people into the military. The decision comes a year after former President Barack Obama’s approved the notion, but was still under final review from the Pentagon.
It is unclear on the fate of the thousands of trans service people already serving in the military.
