The shocking murder of Celine Dookhran is still under investigation. The 19-year-old’s body was found in a fridge by authorities on July 19 in what many news sites are deeming an “honor killing,” BBC reports. Dookhran, an aspiring make-up artist, was kidnapped from her home in south London by two men named Mujahid Arshid, 33, and Vincent Tappu, 28.

According to police officials, Dookhran was raped, murdered and placed in a fridge inside an under-construction home in Kingston-upon-Thames. Once medical examiners studied Dookhran’s wounds, they deemed she died from a slash to her neck. According to prosecutor Binita Roscoe, “The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim and the family members didn’t approve of this relationship because they are Indian Muslims.”

Another unidentified woman was kidnapped and tortured the same time Dookhram was held captive. Arshid raped and attempted to murder the 20-year-old, The Sun reports. Dookhran’s body was found after the second woman notified authorities once she escaped to a hospital for treatment.

Social media users shared their condolences to this devastating news.

Rest in peace #celinedookhran. Honor killing is a cultural issue NOT a religious one. God it angers me that something humans can be so vile — Zo (@zohalss) July 25, 2017

she was only 19 😔may Allah grant her Jannatul Ferdous and eternal peace #celinedookhran — annam🇵🇰 (@babyygrill) July 25, 2017

Incredibly sad reading about Celine Dookhran’s kidnap, rape and murder. Case and point of why we need feminism. — Mimi | Dat Blog Doe (@DatBlogDoe) July 25, 2017

It makes me so angry to know someone would commit to honour killing, it’s absolutely selfish! May Allah grant her Jannah 😔#CelineDookhran — M A H M U D A (@mazzyb97) July 25, 2017

R.I.P #celinedookhran 💔 even from school times I knew you had it all set for you. Never ever forgotten 😇 rest up beautiful — Haych Munna (@French19ine) July 25, 2017

the #celinedookhran incident is so sickening 😔 honour killings are a cultural crime so please stop relating it to religion — k 🇧🇩 (@_kxya) July 25, 2017

Tappu will face kidnapping charges while Arshid was charged with murder, two counts of rape and kidnapping, and attempted murder. In 2016, VICE produced a short documentary on “honor killing” which is utilized at increased rates in Pakistan.