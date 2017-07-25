Celine Dookhran, Aspiring Make-Up Artist, Raped And Murdered For Allegedly Dating Arab Muslim

The shocking murder of Celine Dookhran is still under investigation. The 19-year-old’s body was found in a fridge by authorities on July 19 in what many news sites are deeming an “honor killing,” BBC reports. Dookhran, an aspiring make-up artist, was kidnapped from her home in south London by two men named Mujahid Arshid, 33, and Vincent Tappu, 28.

According to police officials, Dookhran was raped, murdered and placed in a fridge inside an under-construction home in Kingston-upon-Thames. Once medical examiners studied Dookhran’s wounds, they deemed she died from a slash to her neck. According to prosecutor Binita Roscoe, “The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim and the family members didn’t approve of this relationship because they are Indian Muslims.”

Another unidentified woman was kidnapped and tortured the same time Dookhram was held captive. Arshid raped and attempted to murder the 20-year-old, The Sun reports. Dookhran’s body was found after the second woman notified authorities once she escaped to a hospital for treatment.

Social media users shared their condolences to this devastating news.

Tappu will face kidnapping charges while Arshid was charged with murder, two counts of rape and kidnapping, and attempted murder. In 2016, VICE produced a short documentary on “honor killing” which is utilized at increased rates in Pakistan.

