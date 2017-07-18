Good news Childish Gambino fans! We might not have to say goodbye to Donald Glover’s musical alter ego after all – at least that’s what Chance the Rapper just implied. During an Instagram Live session Tuesday afternoon (July 18), the Chicago rapper revealed that he has several new collaborations with Glover on the way.

During the 7-minute live stream, Chano began by shouting out all of his fans who left comments. After her accumulated nearly 26,000 people online, the rapper addressed some very important points of discussion. “I know everybody has questions. People want to ask me about SoundCloud… Or ask me about my album,” he said, as more viewers joined to watch. “But I’m here for a very specific reason, and it has nothing to do with any of the things I just listed.”

While he did reiterate a claim he made on Twitter last week about SoundCloud being here to stay, he also spoke more on his music relationship with Childish. “Me and Donald Glover have more songs together,” he announced.

The last time Chano and Glover worked together was in 2013, with the releases of “Favorite Song” and “I. The Worst Guys” from their respective albums, Acid Rap and Because the Internet. Rumors of a new collab initially started up back in Jan. 2017, when Chance posted a photo of them together. Fan anticipation built up yet again after Chance replied “yes” to a question about a possible joint mixtape during a Reddit discussion.

While the latest announcement is exciting, it is bittersweet as well. During his performance at Governors Ball this year, the “Redbone” artist announced that he would be hanging up the towel as Childish Gambino after his next album. It doesn’t seem likely that Glover has changed his mind on the matter, but it will definitely be great to hear as much new music from the artist as we can before he officially retires.