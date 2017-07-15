Chance The Rapper Denies Owing Money To J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Producers

By all accounts, Chance the Rapper looks to be anything but stingy with his cash stash, yet the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League seems to think otherwise. On Saturday (July 15) the Grammy winning productions team’s official Twitter account accused the Chicago native of failing to pay for their beats used on his 2013 Acid Rap mixtape.

Chance’s attempts to stop Soundcloud from going under, appears to have triggered the barrage of tweets which were reportedly posted by Erik “Rook” Ortiz, who as Complex notes, brought up the issue in a 2016 interview.

After the account tweeted that Chance told the crew to “pull up” for the money, he responded by opening up another can of worms.

J.U.S.T.I.C.E League denied Chance’s claim tweeting back, “There is no law suit in place Chance. Sitcho a** down. Obviously YOU don’t know business.”

The account followed up with tweets that included a jab at Chance’s child support agreement.

The money beef doesn’t seem to be a laughing matter to either party, but that didn’t stop he internet from cracking jokes.

