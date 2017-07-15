By all accounts, Chance the Rapper looks to be anything but stingy with his cash stash, yet the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League seems to think otherwise. On Saturday (July 15) the Grammy winning productions team’s official Twitter account accused the Chicago native of failing to pay for their beats used on his 2013 Acid Rap mixtape.

Chance’s attempts to stop Soundcloud from going under, appears to have triggered the barrage of tweets which were reportedly posted by Erik “Rook” Ortiz, who as Complex notes, brought up the issue in a 2016 interview.

The thing is @chancetherapper normalized the free business model. Don’t pay (or pay minimal) for creation, post on SC and not pay royalties https://t.co/9yfKp4fK1g — J.U.S.T.I.C.E LEAGUE (@JusticeLeague) July 15, 2017

Def gonna hear from @chancetherapper manager/lawyer this week after these tweets so they can try and weasel their way out of paying again — J.U.S.T.I.C.E LEAGUE (@JusticeLeague) July 15, 2017

Long story short @chancetherapper did some flaw shit and we called him out on it. He’s a fraud and we called him out on it. — J.U.S.T.I.C.E LEAGUE (@JusticeLeague) July 15, 2017

After the account tweeted that Chance told the crew to “pull up” for the money, he responded by opening up another can of worms.

Just spoke with the man of God @chancetherapper he told us to sue or pull up him for the money he owes us. — J.U.S.T.I.C.E LEAGUE (@JusticeLeague) July 15, 2017

This part is true. But the money I “owe” you, I paid to the actual producer who is suing you currently to get out of that slave deal. https://t.co/8Vl8fC3lJ7 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 15, 2017

J.U.S.T.I.C.E League denied Chance’s claim tweeting back, “There is no law suit in place Chance. Sitcho a** down. Obviously YOU don’t know business.”

The account followed up with tweets that included a jab at Chance’s child support agreement.

The money beef doesn’t seem to be a laughing matter to either party, but that didn’t stop he internet from cracking jokes.

Peep some of the hilarious tweets below.

Chance the rapper tellin producers to pull up in the name of the lord pic.twitter.com/g7AJcHUqsb — JN (@ImmortalJuan) July 15, 2017

Chance the Rapper, Hip-Hop’s Ned Flanders, when it’s time to pay up. pic.twitter.com/AOP1TLnbor — (@Simplemachines_) July 15, 2017

*Justice League agrees to send beats and invest in Chance for free* JL for 2 years: CHANCE OWES US MONEY! *Chance says come get it* JL: pic.twitter.com/IT15MQ6zWH — Pretty Rico ☯️ (@BeigeTheGemini) July 15, 2017

Chance told them pull up LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/L4DzVdRJqm — Big Baller Brand GM (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 15, 2017

