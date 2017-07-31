Charlamagne Tha God Heckled By Trans Supporters During Politicon Appearance

2017 BET Experience - Genius Talks Sponsored By AT&T - Day 1
CREDIT: Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God made an appearance at Politicon on Sunday (Jul. 30) in Pasadena, Calif., where supporters of the trans community heckled the radio host. He and his cohosts at Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club are in hot water after a conversation about trans women went awry.

“We are not a joke!” the hecklers shouted during his conversation with MSNBC at the event. “Trans people are not a joke!” It was later discovered that the hecklers were Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors and community activist Blossom Brown.

During a Breakfast Club interview last week, guest Lil Duval made comments regarding his reaction if he discovered he had relations with a transgendered woman. While the hosts condemned Duval’s questionable comments, they can also be heard laughing along with him at various points in the conversation.

Janet Mock, who appeared as a guest on the radio show shortly before Duval, penned a scathing piece about The Breakfast Club hosts and their “toxic masculinity,” while Khan-Cullors wrote about how being anti-black trans is another form of anti-blackness. Because of this, she says that all blacks need to continue to stick together as a disenfranchised group.

Tags: Black Lives Matter, charlamagne, Charlamagne tha God, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, the breakfast club, Transgender