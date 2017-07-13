Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally duke it out in the ring together for the world to finally decide which fighter is the better man with better hands. During the first of four press conferences held on Tuesday (July 11), both contenders sized each other up and talked the most sh*t humanly possible. The Irishmen made a comment to Mayweather that made a few folks raise their eyebrow.

“Dance for me boy! Dance for me!” McGregor said.

While some may have missed or dismissed the language McGregor used, Power 105.1 FM’s Charlamagne Tha God did not, which is why he gave the mixed-martial arts fighter the title of “Donkey of The Day.”

“Now there’s a lot of layers to this and I’m using this as a teachable moment to my Caucasian cousins to keep y’all out of trouble. I don’t think Conor McGregor is racist, I think he simply doesn’t know.”

The Black Privilege author made sure to specify that McGregor calling Mayweather “boy” wasn’t as bad as using the N-word, but the word “boy” is a not distant cousin to the racial slur, and has been used historically to diminish a black man’s manhood.

“I would say that when a white person calls you ‘boy,’ that’s not quite the N-word, but it’s closer to monkey. If the N-word is a 10, monkey is a nine so ‘boy’ is probably like an eight,” The Breakfast Club co-host said. “You may not think ‘boy’ means anything, but you’ve never heard boy from a racist bigot cr***er-ass cr***er from down south.”

Charlamagne then played audio of what sounded like a southern white man using the word ‘boy’ to further illustrate his point. But what made McGregor’s comments worse wasn’t that he called Mayweather ‘boy,’ it was also that he instructed Mayweather to dance, which only added more to the racial insensitivity of the comment.

“If anything, Floyd got you dancing Conor because you would never be getting that kind of payday if it weren’t for him,” Uncle Charla said.

The fight, slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, will air on Showtime for a reported $99. Now if you know Charlamagne you know besides him being successful, he can also be frugal as all get out. Charlamagne said he is by no means paying for it, but after McGregor’s comments hopes that Mayweather takes the W.

Peep Charlamagne’s “Donkey of The Day” rant below.