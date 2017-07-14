After battling homelessness, ridicule from family and friends, and many other setbacks, rookie rapper Chaz French has finally released his debut album, True Colors (Capitol/Motown).

READ: NEXT: Having Once Only Had A Dream & His Momma’s Prayers, Chaz French Is Grateful For The Process

The 17-track effort offers fun-filled tracks full of encouragement. TCs also features the likes of Casey Veggies, Phil Ade, Shy Glizzy, BJ The Chicago Kid, among others. Chaz recently spoke with RESPECT.com about his debut.

“This album means everything to me from start to finish. I put my heart and soul into every song,” French said to RESPECT. “I just wanted to show people that anything is possible no matter what you are going through. No matter the situation, there is always a way out! These songs are really my true colors. I wanted people to know exactly who I am and what I stand for – this album is my mood ring. I’m just happy I get to share what I love with who I love.”

Fans can purchase True Colors here and stream it below on Spotify.