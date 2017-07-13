While released last year, “Redbone” still has the ability to make us swoon. So much so, the single from Childish Gambino’s Awaken My Love! project has reached double-platinum status.

As part of the endless mid-year celebrations, on Thursday (July 13) RIAA released the announcements for platinum and gold acts. In addition to the single’s success, the album also reached gold status by selling over 500,000 copies. This marks the musician’s second gold album; the first being Because The Internet.

Donald Glover also saw other great news today with the rollout of the 2017 Emmy nominations, with Atlanta landing a “Best Comedy” nomination and Glover getting a “Best Actor In A Comedy Series” nod. It was a family affair in the “Best Writing for a Comedy Series” category for Donald and his brother Stephen for the episodes “B.A.N.,” (Donald) and “Streets on Lock” (Stephen).

Other acts who hit a milli included Aminé for “Caroline,” DJ Khaled for “I’m The One,” Kodak Black’s “Tunnel Vision” and Kyle’s catchy hit, “iSpy” featuring Lil Yachty.

