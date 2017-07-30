Chris Brown Shades Donald Trump Over His Comments About Policing “Thugs”

Like many others, Chris Brown isn’t happy with the president right now. After Donald Trump recently made some upsetting comments about how to police “thugs,” Brown hashed out his frustrations on social media.

READ: Dave East And Chris Brown Team Up For The “Perfect” Song

During an event with New York law enforcement, Trump urged Congress to give more funding to local police forces. But his speech quickly took a wrong turn when he suggested particular methods of policing. “When you see these thugs thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You see them thrown in, rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,'” he said. “Like when you guys put those guys in the car and you are protecting their head. The way you put their hand. Like don’t hit their head and they just killed somebody. I said, ‘you can take the hand away, okay.”

CB reposted the clip on his Instagram page on late Saturday (July 29), calling for people to pay attention to his rhetoric towards black men in particular. “WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK?????!,” he wrote on the caption. “HE GIVING POLICE MORE RIGHT TO FUCK UP YOUNG BLACK MEN!! SHIT IS CRAZZY!!! this is not how u make peace or any kind of help. Please wake up people!”

READ: Future Recruits Chris Brown For “PIE” Video

Brown isn’t the only one who was upset by Trump’s commentary. Following 45th’s speech, New York City Commissioner James P O’Neil released a statement in opposition to Trump’s message. “To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public,” the statement reads.

Check out the clip of Donald Trump on Chris Brown’s Instagram account below.