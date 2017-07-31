Dennis Just, Ethan Brown and Tyler Hinman are by no means household names. The east coast natives don’t have social pages dripped in sponsored swag or make headlines for viral memes. They do however, possess a variety of skills like stereoscopic vision, solid numeracy development and abstract memory concepts. The trio and plenty others have found a home for their talents on FOX’s Superhuman, the summer series adapted from Germany’s Super Brain/The Brain.

The series brings together people from all over the country to use their special talents in mind bending competitions for a $50,000 prize. Christina Milian is just a piece of the show’s unique batch of judges which also include Mike Tyson and Dr. Rahul Jandial with host Kal Penn.

My feelings exactly @KalPenn! We have way too much fun on @SuperHumanFox. Mondays at 9/8c on @FoxTV.

Despite the over saturation of game-shows with cliche additives, the series works wonders for the everyman of America and those intrigued by the power of the brain. Speaking with VIBE Vixen, Milian dishes about her time on the show and what’s to come for Monday’s (Jul. 31) season finale.

“Given it’s the finale, it’s going to be the craziest and the most fun experience [for everyone,]” Milian said. We get so excited with the participants. I’m hoping every one tunes in just to see all the great talent that goes on the show. We’re definitely saving the best for last.” Some “superhuman” powers that have taken over the fluorescent-filled stage provide inspiration for viewers and sometimes, the judges themselves. Milian recalled a moment earlier in the season with Mike Byster, whose mental math abilities helped him break down the sticker price of three vintage cars. Milian was taken aback by the nail-biting challenge. The stakes also seemed to be that much higher since Byster’s son was in the crowd as he vied for the $50K award.

“It’s always been one of my favorite since he ends up winning and it served as a bonding moment between him and his kid,” she said. “There was this [underlying] feeling that he never really got credit for how amazing his talent is. Hearing the love from his family as all of this was happening was really great to see.”

While so many competitions center on talents like singing and dancing, Milian found the chance to participate in Superhuman as a present to the hidden wunderkinds of the country. The singer-songwriter also lent a word of advice to those hiding their talents from the world.

“Tap into and recognize your talents,” she said. “You never know what your skill can bring about. You have to think of yourself in that higher light so you’re in a better place.” But it’s not all brain power. The singer, who has perfected her craft behind the camera, in the booth and in the retail space knows it’s all about fine tuning your talents.

“You have to also be aware of all of your skills. [That way] you’re steering the ship towards your interest,” she said. “On the upside, you can always go on a show and win a lot of money (laughs).” With Superhuman taking a break before season 2, the singer is ready to revamp her own sound. With a background in pop and R&B, the Cuban-American is ready to turn the tables with the help of her Latin roots. The singer is currently working with Pitbull’s longtime producer and DJ IAmChino and is expecting to release new tunes as early as this fall.

“I’ve been working on music in Miami and New York that has an international sound to it.,” she adds. “IAmChino [and myself] have done some pretty dope tracks.”

As for summer ‘17, Milian has enjoyed Superhuman-feeling singles like Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” and Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.” “I think all of us girls turn up real quick when “Bodak Yellow” comes on,” she said. “Every girl is like, ‘I got me one of those.” She also raved about the fellow Latina making waves in the hip-hop game.

“The fact that she’s a female rapper and Latina makes [her] relatable,” she added. [Cardi’s] a New York girl and it’s so cool to see her success, where she comes from and how she started from just talking to a camera on Instagram. She made a career for herself and has let that translate into fashion, music and more. She wanted something better for herself and she went for it.”

The contestants of Superhuman may wrinkle the brain of viewers, but one thing that doesn’t is Milian’s youthful look, which stems from three essential practices.

“Number one, hydration. It’s the key to everything,” she shared. “It keeps your glowing. I feel as though that if you’re hydrated, you’re in a better mood. When I’m not hydrated, I feel it. I get tired and my skin gets dry. Water is great. It’s next to my bed and on my counter, just everywhere!”

Happiness is ______#fillintheblank

“Number two; laugh. Just living and being happy. Laughter keeps you young. Number three, I’d say sleep but I don’t sleep enough. It’s supposed to be a major factor. Even though I don’t get to do it that often, I still manage to find the time. Naps also help.”

Check out the season finale of Superhuman airing tonight on FOX at 9 p.m. EST.