Christopher Darden, the prosecutor who was unable to send O.J. Simpson to prison during the infamous murder trial, said that Simpson’s parole hearing for a 2008 robbery was the “B.S. case of the century.”

“Well, I got to tell you I’m a little heated,” Darden said after appearing on NBC, according to the New York Post. “You know, it’s not just the parole hearing of the century, it’s sort of the hashtag B.S. session of the century too.”

When asked if Darden would have oppose Simpson’s parole, which he was granted unanimously, he said he wasn’t thinking about that.

“It’s not really not my call,” he said. “I can’t spend my life worrying about O.J.’s whereabouts as long as he isn’t standing behind me with a butcher knife…This case is not the case of a double-murder in Los Angeles.”

“It is what it is,” he said to TMZ.

Darden broke down in tears during a press conference after O.J. was found not guilty for the double-murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

“I’m not angry, but I’d also like to thank the lawyers on our prosecution team. I am honored to have…” he said before leaving, as he was overcome with emotion.