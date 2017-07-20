Ciara and Future’s son, Future Zahir, is growing up right before our eyes. And now, the 3-year-old toddler recently landed his first modeling gig with Gap Kids, and the photos are adorable.

READ: https://www.vibe.com/2017/05/future-baby-mamas-mothers-day/

The “Body Party” singer shared the first image from the Gap shoot on Twitter on Wednesday (July 19). The image shows baby Future energetically running on a paved road donning a pair of denim pants, a button-down, and varsity jacket.

Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud! Future Zahir has booked his 1st commercial campaign with @GapKids @Gap #DreamsDoComeTrue! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bKY3FaSvUJ — Ciara (@ciara) July 19, 2017

“Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud! Future Zahir has booked his 1st commercial campaign with Gap Kids,” Ciara wrote under the picture. The HNDRXX artist also gave his two cents about the photo shoot, tweeting, “baby Future did a great job for Gap Kids. Super smart. Super fly. U deserve it king! Love u.”

baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly,u deserve it king! Love u 🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) July 19, 2017

Future and Ciara settled their heated custody battle back in Jan. 2017. And despite a number of nasty feuds, the two have seemed to work through their differences for the sake of raising their son.

READ: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Home Baby Girl

It’s unclear when the Gap campaign will launch, but check out the cute pic above.