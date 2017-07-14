JAY-Z’s favorite band Coldplay just released a timely EP by the name of Kaleidoscope . With 5 records on the project, they offer an intriguing package filled with spacey rock vibes and honest lyrics about love — and new remixes.

Big Sean appears on one of the project’s stand out tracks, “Miracles (Someone Special),” a joyous song that celebrates one finding their soulmate in life. Kaleidoscope is available now on all streaming platforms.

