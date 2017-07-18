Humanitarian and woke human being Colin Kaepernick is fully aware of Michael Vick’s comments about his appearance and decided to respond with a diagnosis of his own.

On Tuesday (Jul. 18), the free agent decided to share with the world his thoughts on Vick’s suggestion to cut his hair to appeal to NFL teams. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct,” Vick said Monday (Jul. 17) on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

Kaepernick didn’t mention Vick by name in his latest Instagram post, but it’s abundantly clear who he’s talking about.

CREDIT: Instagram

Kapernick’s layered, but simple response takes us back to Vick’s 2007 scandal for illegal dog fighting. After pleading guilty to charges of animal cruelty, the then 21-year-old was slammed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and faced a slew of public criticism from the media, football fans and animal activists. He also served 18 months for the crime.

Due to Vick reportedly using the money he made in the NFL for placing bets on animals, the league made it a mission to take back a portion of his signing bonus. While it was his Vick’s first time breaking the league’s personal conduct policy, it didn’t stop the masses from turning on him almost immediately.

Vick, 37, has since rebounded from the scandal and played for several teams before walking away from the league earlier this year like the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburg Steelers.

Kaepernick has visited a few teams like the Seattle Seahawks, working towards a return of his own. According to Bleacher Report, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters they didn’t sign him because “he’s a starter in this league.”

