Common Gives Harlem School $10,000 For Supplies

Common continues to showcase that he’s a man of the people. According to the Associated Press, the Chicago native donated $10,000 to Renaissance School of the Arts in Harlem to aid in more supplies and science utensils.

“I always felt like one of my biggest duties and purposes is to hit the youth with something that’s inspiring,” he said, “hit young people with something that can motivate them to be in their greatness.”

The “Be” rapper teamed up with Burlington Stores and AdoptAClassroom.org to bring the initiative to life. Common’s mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, was also in attendance at the event and spoke on the lack of resources teachers endure each day.

“A lot of materials you needed to teach, we weren’t given the money to do it so you just went out and bought your own,” Hines said. “If you had to have notebooks … you bought them because there were many lessons you definitely would have not been able to do without them.”