Conway And Meyhem Lauren Drop Bodies In “Moroccan Waters” (Video)

Over here on this side, Conway’s Reject on Steroids is still on our playlist. And the Buffalo native continues to keep that hard sh*t coming, too.

This week, the Griselda MC delivered new music visuals for “Moroccan Waters” with Meyhem Lauren. This is nothing short of what fans expect from Conway. After pulling off a kidnapping followed by catching a body, Con proceeds to stamp his street credit with seedy talk on wax.

“Look, f**k a shooter I keep a gun up in my reach/F**k the talk, I drum a 100 when it’s beef/Sneak diss, we at your shows like a hundred ni**as deep/Just to show ni**as they don’t want it with the GXFR, vest kevlar, get your chest wet nah/Ni**a I’m aimin’ above it with this heat/My name buzzin’ so my budget just increased/Cause over Daringer production I’m a beast,” raps Conway.

Just last month, Conway released his raw video for “Machine Gun Black.” We love what Conway and Westside Gunn are doing with hip-hop.

In related Conway news, fans can win tickets to see Con and Gunn perform at this year’s #PeterPalooza by entering our contest here.

Click play above.