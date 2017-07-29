Suicide notes were found in the pockets of a Manhattan couple who jumped to their death because of mounting bills. The bodies of 53-year-old Glenn Scarpelli and his 50-year-old wife Patricia were found shortly after 5:30AM Friday (July 28) near Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood.

“WE HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE,” Scarpelli wrote in his note. “Patricia and I had everything in life.”

READ This 26-Year-Old Football Player Left The NFL To Focus On His Ph.D.

According to reports, Scarpelli, a chiropractor lived with his wife and two adult children 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Joseph near Wall Street. The couple however traveled to Scarpelli’s recently closed chiropractor practice to jump from a 17-story building.

In the suicide note, the couple speaks of being in “financial peril” but begged that their children be taken care of. According to public records, Glen owed the state $42,000 in unpaid taxes dating back to 2013, along with $213,000 he received back in 2000 from a federal loan he used to pay for his advance medical degree. Yet the couple still afforded to send their two children to elite private schools.

Adam Lamb, a fellow chiropractor who knew the couple for 16 years is still wrapping his mind around the death of his friend, but surmises something else must be at play.

READ Florida Teens Laugh As Man Drowns

“I just don’t understand why this would happen, why they would do this to their kids,” Lamb told the New York Post. “I feel like there’s something else going on. Even with all that debt, it still doesn’t make sense.’’